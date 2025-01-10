Molotov cocktail attack targets southwest Calgary church

Calgary police are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in southwest Calgary early Thursday morning, January 9, 2025.

Police were called to the scene at 4:35 a.m. at the church, located at 10923 24 St. S.W. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an incendiary device had been used to ignite a fire inside the building. Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames, limiting damage to the church.

The Calgary Police Service’s arson unit is investigating the incident. While authorities have not confirmed a motive, members of the congregation believe the attack may be linked to ongoing vandalism targeting the church over the past year.

Gustov Mesen, a congregation member who has lived in the area for seven years, described a series of incidents, including graffiti, vandalism with industrial vacuum debris, and bags of dog waste thrown onto the church roof and lawn.

“It feels like an attack on our freedom of religion,” Mesen told Global News. "We don’t really mess with anybody. We like to exercise our faith and practice our beliefs in the way that we like to do it.”

Mesen estimated that approximately 400 people attend the church and expressed frustration at the ongoing hostility. “It’s kind of impeding our exercise of our free speech and freedom of being able to believe whatever we want,” he said to Global.

Anyone with details about the attack is encouraged to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.