BREAKING: Monica Smit WINS, court rules two UNLAWFUL Covid arrests

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Freedom activist Monica Smit has emerged victorious in her court battle against Victoria Police, with two out of three of her arrests during the state's Covid-19 lockdowns deemed unlawful. The County Court of Victoria ruled in Smit’s favour, ordering the police to pay $4,000 in damages.

Smit, founder of Reignite Democracy Australia, was arrested three times in one day during the lockdowns for allegedly breaching public health orders. The trial scrutinised the conduct of Victoria Police during these controversial arrests.

"I won," Smit said outside the courtroom. "Two out of three arrests were found to be unlawful. The judge was extremely fair, and I feel justice was served."

Results are in…TWO out of the three were found to be UNLAWFUL. pic.twitter.com/VDtxsqFICy — Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy Australia (@reignitedemaust) September 12, 2024

Despite the legal win, Smit faces a potential financial setback due to the court awarding her less than the amount offered in mediation. Victoria Police had initially offered a larger settlement to avoid trial, and now, because the final damages awarded were lower, Smit may be liable for the legal costs of the police, which she said could exceed $300,000.

While celebrating her victory, Smit voiced concern over the financial risks tied to pursuing justice.

"Justice is not available to everyone," she said, emphasising that many people might be discouraged from taking legal action due to the costs involved.

Nonetheless, Smit remains firm in her stance.

"I still won. Take that, Victoria Police."