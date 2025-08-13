Montreal man who attacked Jewish father to remain in custody until psych evaluation

The suspect accused of an unprovoked attack on a Jewish man in Montreal will remain in custody following a bail hearing.

Sergio Yanes Preciado, 23, faces one count of assault linked to the Aug. 8 attack of a 32-year-old Jewish man at Dickie Moore Park in the city's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

The incident occurred while the victim was at the park with his three children.

Preciado underwent a psychological evaluation prior to making an appearance in court. During the hearing, it was stated the 23-year-old previously worked at a movie theatre and began experiencing delusional thoughts after he began using drugs.

“(Preciado) worked at a cinema until Easter, there were difficult moments for him. There was a question of consuming drugs. He seemed to have delirious ideas linked to his actions,” the judge said, summarizing the evaluation, as reported by the Montreal Gazette.

“The consumption of drugs does not seem to be connected to his mental health, but the criminologist concludes that an evaluation of his responsibility indicates (he should be evaluated).”

The criminologist report also suggested that hot weather on the day of the incident may have played a role in the attack. Weather data from Aug. 8 shows the city was experiencing temperatures near 30 C.

A second evaluation to determine his mental stability at the time of the attack has been ordered by the court as part of the process determining whether the assailant will face charges.

Video of the incident sparked outrage online, with many, including the victim's family members, calling it a hate-motivated incident.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was in court on Wednesday, covering the hearing after speaking with the man's brother-in-law on Tuesday, who said Preciado poured a bottle of water on his family member before striking him.

The incident has taken a toll on the children, he said.

“Let's just all imagine what happens to a kid when this happens in front of them,” the victim's brother-in-law said. “Their dad is being beaten up for no reason and we can all use our imagination how this might affect them in the future.”

He also condemned Montreal police for failing to take the assault seriously.

“Only after the story went viral, the pressure was on them. It couldn't be ignored anymore,” he said, noting community members “took matters into our own hands” as they worked to identify the suspect.

“Call it by what it is, It's a hate crime. He wasn't targeted because he started a fight; the attacker didn't pick on anybody else,” said the family member.

Preciado was eventually taken into custody at the same park where the incident occurred. He will remain in custody until receiving a second psych evaluation and is set to appear again in court on September 12.