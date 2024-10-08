Montreal police chief visits city's Jewish community on Oct. 7 anniversary

The chief of the Montreal police came to visit the city's Jewish community on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led terror attack against Israel.

Chief Fady Dagher says he wants Jewish people in Montreal to feel safe, and to live their lives like normal when he was asked about the anti-Israel hate fests that have been a regular occurrence in the city.

When pressed about why Jews should feel safe, given the numerous incidents of vandalism, insults, assaults, encampments and even shots fired at schools, the chief pushed back, saying these are issues that are up to prosecutors and not him.

Chief Dagher also addressed the recent arrest of several individuals accused of plotting attacks on at least two synagogues.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Montreal has been a hotbed for anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents.