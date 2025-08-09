Montreal Pride scandal: Exclusion of Jewish groups sparks division

In Montreal, the decision by Montreal Pride to exclude three Jewish organizations from this Sunday’s parade continues to stir controversy. The groups involved are Ga’ava, a Jewish LGBTQ+ student organization; the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA); and the Irano-Quebecois Rainbow Montreal Alliance (IRMA).

According to the board of directors, this exclusion was based on allegations of so-called “hateful” remarks. The only cited example is that Ga’ava allegedly called anti-Israel activists who blocked last year’s parade “pro-terror” and “pro-Hamas.”

The controversy is heightened by the fact that, according to Montreal Pride’s own figures, 31% of its $7 million annual budget comes from government subsidies — public funds.

In a press release, the organization condemned the “genocide” in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, wishing that 2SLGBTQ+ rights be respected there.

This position appears contradictory given that a 2019 BBC poll found only 5% of Palestinians in the West Bank approve of homosexuality, and in Gaza, homosexuality is punishable by death.

Under public pressure, Montreal Pride reinstated Ga’ava and CIJA, but the Irano-Quebecois Rainbow Montreal Alliance remains excluded.

Opinions in Montreal’s Gay Village are divided. Some, like a Muslim French woman interviewed, stated, “They can be excluded anywhere, I agree.” Another said, “It’s propaganda… they promote Israel.”

Others firmly oppose the exclusion, saying, “People should not be excluded just because they are Jewish.” Many emphasized that international conflicts and politics have no place in the parade. As one bystander put it, “This is just common sense.”