MPP Randy Hillier's lawyer David Anber reacts to bail hearing

The Independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP spent a day in custody after turning himself in on charges relating to his actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 30, 2022
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke to David Anber, lawyer for Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who spent a day in custody after being asked to turn himself in to the Ottawa police.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was critical of the decision for police to charge Hillier, describing Hillier as a “political prisoner.”

