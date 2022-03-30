MPP Randy Hillier's lawyer David Anber reacts to bail hearing
The Independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP spent a day in custody after turning himself in on charges relating to his actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke to David Anber, lawyer for Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who spent a day in custody after being asked to turn himself in to the Ottawa police.
Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was critical of the decision for police to charge Hillier, describing Hillier as a “political prisoner.”
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.