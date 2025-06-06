Musk defender can't answer why his hero attacked Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

If you're going to go to war for someone online, you’d better know what you’re fighting for.

That’s what came to light during a recent livestream I hosted, where Ian Miles Cheong — one of Elon Musk’s loudest online defenders — was pressed about Musk’s vague opposition to Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. The challenge came from guest Misfit Patriot, real name Zack Bonfilio, who simply asked Ian: what’s Elon’s problem with the bill?

@stillgray, who called for Trump's impeachment and got @elonmusk on board, couldn't explain Elon's beef with the 'Big Beautiful Bill.'



He told us to ask Elon himself.



So, here's the question from @misfitpatriot_ for you, Elon…

“He just keeps saying ‘spending’,” Zack said. “He doesn’t articulate it.”

And he’s right. For all Musk’s ranting, he hasn’t given a coherent explanation. When I backed him up and pointed out that Ian should know — since Elon retweets him often and he constantly runs PR for the billionaire — Ian deflected. “I’m not a mind reader,” he said.

That’s an odd answer from someone who just recently tweeted that Trump “deserves to be impeached.”

So let me get this straight. Ian is now calling for the political execution of the former president based on Musk’s disapproval of legislation Ian himself can’t even explain?

I asked .@stillgray what Elons issue specifically was with the Big Beautiful Bill, and here is his response.



It might shock you, but probably not 🤣



Had a great time, thanks for having me on .@OzraeliAvi

Bias is one thing, but blind loyalty is another. When pressed, Ian offered nothing but vague jabs at Trump’s leadership and a preference for JD Vance.