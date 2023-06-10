Muslim kids stomp on pride flag in Ottawa with families protesting gender ideology in schools

Send an email to Ontario's Education Minister Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity. send an email

On last night’s episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the protest yesterday in Ottawa against the sexualization of children and gender ideology being taught in schools.

He read a tweet by journalism professor Sean Dern about the event, randomly selected among many similar tweets from Ottawa leftists:

“Anti 2SLGBTQ+ hate on display in Canada's capital today along with substantial community pushback. As usual, Ottawa police stand idly by and watch while alt-right and religious extremists break the law. Also note: Ottawa police Twitter logo includes pride colors, shameful.”

Ezra contrasted this tweet with many videos that have surfaced from the event, which featured a lot of Muslim families demanding that their kids be left alone, and footage of Muslim children stomping on a pride flag.

“If you're one of those Muslim moms, do you really give a care what Stephen Lecci says or what Twitter says about you? You're just not in that social circle. They can't ban you. You don't work outside the home anyway. So they can't fire you. You are resistant to the woke mob. You don't even know about them. They wouldn't even know how to get to you in your language. Let alone isn't, you don't even care about them. You don't even know that they're being mean to you because you don't follow them on social media. You're just in a different circuit,” he said.

Ezra also talked about the mass boycott of school pride events this past week, with up to 60% of kids from some Ottawa schools staying home.