Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership

Nenshi served as Calgary's 36th mayor from 2010 to 2021, as Muslim mayor of a large North American city.

Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Naheed Nenshi/X
The former mayor of Calgary took the helm of the far-left New Democrat Party on the first ballot with 86% of the vote.

Former health Minister under previous leader Rachel Notley Sarah Hoffman, who described herself as fat and sassy in campaign videos, came in third with 4% of the vote.

He was re-elected in 2013 with 74% of the vote and again re-elected in 2017 to a third term with 51% of the vote.

Notley stepped aside as leader in January triggering the leadership race. She served as Alberta's premier from 2015 - 2019.

Nenshi received 62,000 of the 72,000 votes cast.

The next provincial general election is scheduled for October 18, 2027.

