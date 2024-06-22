Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Nenshi served as Calgary's 36th mayor from 2010 to 2021, as Muslim mayor of a large North American city.
The former mayor of Calgary took the helm of the far-left New Democrat Party on the first ballot with 86% of the vote.
Alberta NDP Leadership Results (First Ballot):
Nenshi: 86%
Ganley: 8%
Hoffman: 4%
Stonehouse: 2%
Nenshi becomes the new leader of the Alberta NDP
Former health Minister under previous leader Rachel Notley Sarah Hoffman, who described herself as fat and sassy in campaign videos, came in third with 4% of the vote.
Sarah Hoffman got EVERYBODY'S attention with one of the best campaign videos we've seen in a long time.
Don't miss our half hour conversation with the Alberta NDP leadership hopeful. 👇
📺 FULL: https://t.co/rwpZCELOUH
🎧 FULL: https://t.co/x00TPysbrx #abpoli #RealTalkRJ pic.twitter.com/93P8nyN2gH
He was re-elected in 2013 with 74% of the vote and again re-elected in 2017 to a third term with 51% of the vote.
Notley stepped aside as leader in January triggering the leadership race. She served as Alberta's premier from 2015 - 2019.
Nenshi received 62,000 of the 72,000 votes cast.
Nenshi wins 62,000 of 72,000 votes cast
The next provincial general election is scheduled for October 18, 2027.
- By Ezra Levant
