National security report warns 'salad bar extremism' is on the rise in Canada

Edmonton Police Service

An internal government report refers to a new type of extremism on the rise in Canada, something Canada's spy agency refers to as “salad bar extremism.”

“While some extremists are assessed to have a primary motivation, others are influenced by a combination of beliefs,” said a Strategic Threat Assessment obtained by Global News through an access to information request.

This type of extremism, which can also be called “composite extremism,” is fuelled by “a myriad of messaging within mainstream social discourse as well as extremist propaganda that is internalized by an individual,” the report said.

RCMP announce more details on two men arrested for terrorism charges: Ahmad Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, are facing nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of ISIS.



Police say the men had an axe and machete as weapons. pic.twitter.com/3pfRIxCW5t — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 31, 2024

The federal Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) report was partly focused on an attack at Edmonton city hall this past January. In that incident, a man armed with a rifle fired shots and threw an incendiary device inside the building.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, allegedly posted a wide-ranging manifesto prior to the attack, referring to a number of issues from water to the ongoing war in Gaza. Police laid terrorism charges following the attack.

Was the Edmonton City Hall attack an act of terrorism?



Rebel News obtained and shared a video allegedly featuring Bezhani Sarvar, in which the suspected attacker is seated in a vehicle dawning a black commissionaires security jacket while denoting several of his motivations for… pic.twitter.com/am9DrfrjYq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

The ITAC report noted how Sarvar's statements mixed views typically associated with ideological and religious motivations in with inflation and housing issues.

“The accused also referenced additional concepts not connected to violent extremism, such as society’s use of phones and the promotion of healthy choices and exercise,” it said.

Canada's government normally categorizes terrorism as being ideologically, politically or religiously motivated. A blending of these factors “is a trend we are seeing,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told Global.

Legacy media ignores Islamic terrorist attack at Edmonton City Hall



Bezhani Sarvar was apprehended by an unarmed commissionaire despite carrying a long rifle and a Molotov cocktail before anyone was injured in the attack, though shots were fired in the building and at least one… pic.twitter.com/BBgXe4mdwu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2024

“We are seeing traditional religiously motivated violent extremism, but we also see, on the other hand, a mix of ideologies, which doesn’t make it less concerning,” Gauvin said.

“But I would agree, we are seeing more and more of a mixture of ideologies and grievances that motivate people to commit violent acts.”