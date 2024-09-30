National security report warns 'salad bar extremism' is on the rise in Canada

The Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre report noted how the man charged with terrorism over a shooting at Edmonton city hall blended views typically associated with ideological and religious motivations with inflation and housing issues.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 30, 2024
  • News
An internal government report refers to a new type of extremism on the rise in Canada, something Canada's spy agency refers to as “salad bar extremism.”

“While some extremists are assessed to have a primary motivation, others are influenced by a combination of beliefs,” said a Strategic Threat Assessment obtained by Global News through an access to information request.

This type of extremism, which can also be called “composite extremism,” is fuelled by “a myriad of messaging within mainstream social discourse as well as extremist propaganda that is internalized by an individual,” the report said.

The federal Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) report was partly focused on an attack at Edmonton city hall this past January. In that incident, a man armed with a rifle fired shots and threw an incendiary device inside the building.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, allegedly posted a wide-ranging manifesto prior to the attack, referring to a number of issues from water to the ongoing war in Gaza. Police laid terrorism charges following the attack.

The ITAC report noted how Sarvar's statements mixed views typically associated with ideological and religious motivations in with inflation and housing issues.

“The accused also referenced additional concepts not connected to violent extremism, such as society’s use of phones and the promotion of healthy choices and exercise,” it said.

Canada's government normally categorizes terrorism as being ideologically, politically or religiously motivated. A blending of these factors “is a trend we are seeing,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told Global.

“We are seeing traditional religiously motivated violent extremism, but we also see, on the other hand, a mix of ideologies, which doesn’t make it less concerning,” Gauvin said.

“But I would agree, we are seeing more and more of a mixture of ideologies and grievances that motivate people to commit violent acts.”

