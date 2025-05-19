IT'S OVER: Nationals CUT TIES with floundering Liberals after 80-year Coalition

The long-standing Coalition between the Liberal and National parties has come to an end, Nationals leader David Littleproud confirmed on Tuesday.

After nearly 80 years of partnership, Littleproud revealed that internal talks had reached a breaking point. “Our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a Coalition agreement with the Liberal Party after this election,” he told media.

“What we have got to a position is that the National Party will sit alone on a principle basis,” he said, describing the decision as the “hardest political decision” of his life.

This is absolutely MASSIVE Australian politics news.



The Liberal-National right wing Coalition which has lasted the past 81 years just broke up.



For the first time in nearly a century, Australia can arguably no longer be said to have a two party system at a federal level pic.twitter.com/NL1QaKjMUS — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 20, 2025

Despite the split, Littleproud emphasised there was no ill will. “There is no animosity, no angst, no heat,” he insisted. He said the Nationals “remain committed to having the door open” while the Liberal Party undertakes a “journey of rediscovery”.

He expressed confidence in new Liberal leader Sussan Ley, suggesting she could turn things around. “I have faith in her. I actually think it is conceivable she can win the next election,” he said.

In breaking news the Nationals have decided to not re-enter a coalition agreement with the Liberal Party following their historic election defeat. Nationals Leader David Littleproud has said they will sit alone on a principal basis after failing to come to agreement on a series… pic.twitter.com/5VraE66KMc — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) May 20, 2025

However, Littleproud made it clear that a future agreement depends on the Liberals establishing clear policy positions. “Sussan Ley, I am still there and the door is still open but you need the time and space to know who you are and what you want to be,” he said.

He noted key sticking points included nuclear energy, regional infrastructure funding and supermarket divestiture powers.