IT'S OVER: Nationals CUT TIES with floundering Liberals after 80-year Coalition

David Littleproud says Nationals will now sit independently on a 'principle basis'.

  May 19, 2025

 

Source: ABC

The long-standing Coalition between the Liberal and National parties has come to an end, Nationals leader David Littleproud confirmed on Tuesday.

After nearly 80 years of partnership, Littleproud revealed that internal talks had reached a breaking point. “Our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a Coalition agreement with the Liberal Party after this election,” he told media.

“What we have got to a position is that the National Party will sit alone on a principle basis,” he said, describing the decision as the “hardest political decision” of his life.

Despite the split, Littleproud emphasised there was no ill will. “There is no animosity, no angst, no heat,” he insisted. He said the Nationals “remain committed to having the door open” while the Liberal Party undertakes a “journey of rediscovery”.

He expressed confidence in new Liberal leader Sussan Ley, suggesting she could turn things around. “I have faith in her. I actually think it is conceivable she can win the next election,” he said.

However, Littleproud made it clear that a future agreement depends on the Liberals establishing clear policy positions. “Sussan Ley, I am still there and the door is still open but you need the time and space to know who you are and what you want to be,” he said.

He noted key sticking points included nuclear energy, regional infrastructure funding and supermarket divestiture powers.

