NDP demand an investigation into Smith on Covid prosecution meddling accusations

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith campaigned on dropping Covid tickets and fines in her leadership bid and has since re-committed to ending the prosecutions of lockdown scofflaws when asked by Rebel News reporters.

An investigation into Premier Danielle Smith's promise to drop COVID lockdown tickets is being demanded by an NDP MLA and former minister of community and social services in Rachel Notley's government.

The province of Alberta is facing a crown prosecutor shortage, with real crimes against real victims under threat of going unprosecuted or being tossed out of court over unconstitutional delays.

Smith first expressed her desire to end the use of government resources to go after those accused of Covid crimes, like opening a church without attendance caps or having Christmas dinner outside of a social bubble, in her campaign kick-off to replace outgoing UCP premier Jason Kenney as leader of the party.

Smith said the move was necessary to "mend fences."

Kenney was a hardline lockdown advocate whose government oversaw the arrests and incarcerations of multiple pastors and protesters for Covid violations.

Smith later reaffirmed her desire to drop the prosecutions during a press conference at the United Conservative Party AGM held at the River Cree Resort on Enoch First Nation in October.

The Alberta government has also called upon crown prosecutors to ignore charges relating to the latest Trudeau gun grabs.

To learn more about the previous premier's treatment of one church for Covid crimes against the state, please visit www.SavePastorTracy.com

