NDP demand an investigation into Smith on Covid prosecution meddling accusations

An investigation into Premier Danielle Smith's promise to drop COVID lockdown tickets is being demanded by an NDP MLA and former minister of community and social services in Rachel Notley's government.

THREAD - An immediate independent investigation is warranted into Danielle Smith’s interactions with Crown prosecutors in light of her admission that she has frequently questioned them about their prosecutorial judgment. 1/11#ableg — Irfan Sabir (@MLAIrfanSabir) January 12, 2023

The province of Alberta is facing a crown prosecutor shortage, with real crimes against real victims under threat of going unprosecuted or being tossed out of court over unconstitutional delays.

We committed to building a stronger, fairer, faster Alberta justice system.



On top of hiring 50 more crown prosecutors, we will double the number of articling student hires in government, helping keep our homegrown talent in Alberta.https://t.co/Wk9yU5zyXd pic.twitter.com/53BoDQQg38 — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@jkenney) November 25, 2019

Smith first expressed her desire to end the use of government resources to go after those accused of Covid crimes, like opening a church without attendance caps or having Christmas dinner outside of a social bubble, in her campaign kick-off to replace outgoing UCP premier Jason Kenney as leader of the party.

Danielle Smith, the first candidate running to replace Jason Kenney, tells @ATSoos that lockdown-related charges issued during Kenney's tenure should be tossed.



"We never should have come down on pastors the way we did."



Start here: https://t.co/5RfUUBfNwX pic.twitter.com/vBNvcNl0Td — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 19, 2022

Smith said the move was necessary to "mend fences."

If elected to lead the UCP, Danielle Smith said she would be "prepared to go around the province and apologize on behalf of the government" to those jailed during the lockdown in an effort to mend fences.



MORE: https://t.co/vuu2u10GNz pic.twitter.com/exSfsPPTbF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 19, 2022

Kenney was a hardline lockdown advocate whose government oversaw the arrests and incarcerations of multiple pastors and protesters for Covid violations.

Adam Soos catches up with Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church to discuss his current situation following his release from jail.



FULL REPORT from @ATSoos: https://t.co/I3Y38rmFpm pic.twitter.com/bGnYFvmmMR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 4, 2021

Smith later reaffirmed her desire to drop the prosecutions during a press conference at the United Conservative Party AGM held at the River Cree Resort on Enoch First Nation in October.

BREAKING: Rebel News’s Selene Galas (@selenecxliv) asked Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith when we can expect a promised apology for those prosecuted during the lockdowns. Smith replied “I can apologize right now.”



SIGN THE PETITION: https://t.co/VT5lpGuaV4 pic.twitter.com/qc2U470kBz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2022

The Alberta government has also called upon crown prosecutors to ignore charges relating to the latest Trudeau gun grabs.

Alberta is recommending prosecutors don’t pursue charges against firearms owners whose guns were deemed illegal under Trudeau’s 2020 order in council. Shandro says Albertans should not automatically be considered criminals over a legally acquired firearm.https://t.co/KvDuF32iWX — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) December 15, 2022

