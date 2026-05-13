NDP MLA attacks Alberta independence poll he didn't even read

Alberta NDP MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul stood in the legislature, accusing Rebel News and Act for Alberta of spreading “misinformation” about Indigenous support for Alberta independence while warning about “foreign interference” in the debate.

The problem is that the polling he attacked was conducted by Mainstreet Research, a professional Canadian polling company whose work is routinely cited by media outlets and political parties across Canada.

The poll found that 46% of First Nations respondents expressed support for Alberta independence.

Arcand-Paul dismissed the finding because he personally said he has “yet to find a separatist First Nations person.”

That's an anecdotal opinion, rather than evidence.

The NDP accepts the same poll’s finding that roughly 30% of Albertans support independence overall, while rejecting the Indigenous findings from the exact same survey because they conflicted with NDP assumptions.

That is selective acceptance of evidence.

NDP MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul accuses @EzraLevant and Rebel News of spreading "misinformation" about Alberta's rising separatist movement.



Arcand-Paul attempts to smear Rebel News by claiming the results of a recent poll commissioned by Act for Alberta about Indigenous support for… pic.twitter.com/fhsHUF2I4M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 12, 2026

Arcand-Paul also blamed Ezra Levant for the reporting, referring to “incoherent Facebook ramblings.”

Except the report was written and presented by Sheila Gunn Reid, an Alberta journalist reporting on Alberta politics, using polling conducted by a Canadian polling company.

So the MLA attacking the report appears not to have actually reviewed it before condemning it in the legislature.

He then escalated the accusation by tying the debate to “foreign interference.”

But Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the RCMP found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta’s independence movement.

None.

And Rebel News is not a foreign actor. It is a Canadian media company. Sheila Gunn Reid is an Albertan. Mainstreet is Canadian. The poll dealt with Albertans discussing Alberta politics.

Arcand-Paul also defended activist Indigenous leaders as representative voices while dismissing polling data suggesting many Indigenous respondents may not share those leaders’ position on Alberta independence.

The poll never claimed unanimous Indigenous support for independence.

It showed support exists in meaningful numbers.

Instead of debating the findings, Arcand-Paul chose to dismiss the poll, attack the reporters, and imply foreign interference without publicly presenting evidence to support the claim.