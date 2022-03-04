NDP voters say Jagmeet Singh is Trudeau’s puppet after Emergencies Act vote

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While many spent time with loved ones on Family Day, a small group of NDP voters carved out some time during the holiday to protest in front of the party leader Jagmeet Singh’s office in Burnaby, B.C.

“Trudeau’s Puppet” and “Betrayal on Family Day”, were a couple of the slogans written on protest signs stuck to the windows of the politicians office. The uproar was in response to the NDP’s decision to vote in favor of the Emergencies Act that had been recently been invoked by the Trudeau government.

The Act gave the government sweeping powers, which resulted in police aggressively moving out the widely peaceful truckers and protesters who had been demonstrating at Parliament to end COVID-19 mandates, and was used to freeze citizen bank accounts and seize property.

The NDP’s support for such an unprecedented measure taken on Canadian protesters was followed by Prime Minister Trudeau abruptly revoking the Act when it appeared the Senate would potentially vote it down. Did Singh and his party put their political necks on the line for what they felt was best for Trudeau, or for what they felt was best for Canadians?

In this report I interview an Indigenous-Canadian, an entrepreneur and a local resident who attended the impromptu protest outside Singh’s office to find out why some of the NDP voters there think Singh voted for what’s best for Trudeau.

If you enjoy that at Rebel News we bring you the other side of the story and follow the facts where they lead, consider helping support our journalism by signing up for exclusive content from us at RebelNewsPlus.com.