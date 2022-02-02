DAY 5: Freedom Convoy still strong in Ottawa

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

It has become clear at this point that the truckers protesting in the city of Ottawa are not going anywhere anytime soon.

As many of you are aware, truckers and their supporters from across Canada have come to the nation’s capital demanding an end to all COVID-19 mandates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the convoys, and is showing no sign as of yet of dropping any federal mandates.

Every trucker we have spoken to states that there is no chance they are leaving; certainly not soon, and certainly not until their demands are met. We have been on the ground following this story since day one, and we will continue to tell you the other side of the story the whole way through.

The sun will rise soon and parliament will be back open for the week. These truckers have absolutely zero intention on leaving Ottawa until their demands are met. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/iiGuWqeUyZ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 31, 2022

