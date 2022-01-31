Negotiations continue at Coutts as enforcement threats continue
Rebel News was the only media allowed in to record the second round of negotiations between truckers and RCMP as they wrap up the third day of a blockade at the Alberta/Montana border crossing.
A second round of negotiations were just finished between the truckers and the RCMP as they wrap up the third day of a blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
Rebel News is the only media allowed inside the meeting, so this is exclusive footage of the talks between police and protesters.
The truckers are being allowed food and medicine now. But they are still threatened with enforcement which may include towing, fines and charges.
