Nenshi announces plan to run for seat in Notley's former Edmonton riding

Alberta's New Democrat leader has chosen a riding to seek a seat in the provincial legislature. Naheed Nenshi, who became party leader in June 2024, is set to run in Edmonton-Strathcona, the same riding as former leader and one-term premier Rachel Notley, who resigned on December 30.

The riding is a safe choice for the NDP leader to officially enter the legislature, having been represented by an NDP MLA for the majority of the last 40 years.

“This doesn’t mean I’m leaving Calgary behind,” Nenshi wrote on social media, having previously served as the city's mayor for more than a decade. “While still proudly Calgarian, I’m already dividing my time between the two cities and I’m looking forward to learning more about Edmonton.”

Following Notley's departure from the legislature, Premier Danielle Smith must call a byelection for the Edmonton-Strathcona no later than June 30.

“This nomination means that I’ll be in the legislature to go head-to-head with Danielle Smith soon,” Nenshi confidently asserted.

The next session of the legislative assembly begins in February.