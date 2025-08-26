Netanyahu acknowledges Armenian genocide for the first time
Benjamin Netanyahu has openly recognised the Armenian genocide during a podcast interview with Patrick Bet David.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recognized the genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks in the early 20th century.
During an interview with Patrick Bet David on his podcast, Netanyahu was asked why Israel had not officially acknowledged the Armenian genocide.
He replied, “I think we have. I think the Knesset passed a resolution to that effect,” despite no such resolution ever being enacted into law.
When pressed on why no Israeli prime minister had recognised it before, Netanyahu said, “I just did. Here you go.”
Israel has long avoided recognising the genocide out of concern it could damage ties with Turkey, the modern successor to the Ottoman Empire. Turkey fiercely denies that genocide took place and has historically pushed back against international recognition.
Relations between Israel and Turkey are already strained. Diplomatic ties remain largely suspended, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frequently attacking Israel’s actions in Gaza and drawing comparisons with Nazi Germany.
Netanyahu’s declaration comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with his comments expected to have a significant impact both domestically and internationally.
For many Armenians and their allies, the statement marks a long-awaited acknowledgement from Israel’s highest political office.
