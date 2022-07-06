Netherlands police open fire on protesting farmers

Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Police in the Netherlands on Tuesday opened fire on farmers who were protesting against the government’s plans to impose nitrogen emission cuts.

Footage of the shooting was shared on social media showing police responding to one of the many blockades in the country. In Friesland, police who were trying to get onto a highway were confronted by farmers who had tractors parked in the middle of the road.

Police said they were responding to a “threatening situation” when farmers attempted to drive their tractors into officers and their vehicles. However, footage shows that the tractors, which were stopped at the side of the road, attempted to drive clear of the police presence when they were fired upon.

Friesland police say that their shots hit a tractor, but no one was injured in the altercation. Police later arrested three suspects. The Rijksrecherche, the Dutch government's internal investigator, says that it is conducting an investigation to corroborate claims made by the police given that they had discharged their firearms at the protesters.

Dutch Gestapo confronting a farmer protester with his gun drawn. Don’t you dare protest. You will own nothing and you will be happy. pic.twitter.com/UND0b8Xcx2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2022

Police open fire on farmer protesters in Holland. pic.twitter.com/i1yLgCzn1Y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2022

As detailed by Rebel News, Dutch farmers have been protesting the Mark Rutte government's plans to reduce their livestock numbers and use organic fertilizer to cut down on nitrogen emissions produced by ammonia-based manure.

The move would force numerous farms to shut down.