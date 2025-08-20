New Gypsy/Roma scam: money is apparently now desperately needed for… heart operations?

We have come across a new sales pitch when it comes to the ongoing con jobs by Gypsies (otherwise known as the Roma people) in the Greater Toronto Area.

Which is to say, the typical pitch by the beggar is that she has three, four, or even five kids to support. (You never see the kids, but never mind…)

Recently, Rebel News staffer Lincoln Jay came across a man begging on a traffic island in east-end Toronto. He wasn’t asking for money for child support; rather, he indicated that he needed money for a… heart operation?

A few days ago I happened upon another presumably Gypsy/Roma panhandler outside a Richmond Hill Dollarama. And it was the same deal: she needed money for a heart operation.

But this makes zero sense. In Canada, even newcomers are entitled to free healthcare. Granted, most provinces and territories stipulate that you have to wait either two or three months for the benefits to kick in. Except for two provinces: that would be Newfoundland and Ontario, where healthcare benefits kick in right away. Last time we checked, the City of Richmond Hill was situated in the province of Ontario.

When I told the beggar that I had no money but could buy her food on my credit card, her English skills suddenly improved as she pointed out that a cash advance on the credit card could be obtained at a nearby CIBC branch.

I declined to do that but again offered to buy her food. So it was that she came into the Dollarama, immediately grabbing a shopping cart. She then went on a shopping spree, beginning to fill the cart not with food but with cleaning products. Odd.

She would later retreat to her milk crate perch situated outside the store and continued to beg for money… for a heart operation procedure that is already covered by OHIP.

Bottom line: beware of bogus beggars. Clearly the money this person is amassing is not going towards any sort of medical procedure. And it is egregious that this woman and others of her ilk are taking advantage of the generosity of Good Samaritans. And that makes us wonder – what taxpayer-funded entitlements (employment insurance, welfare, etc.) is she also taking advantage of?