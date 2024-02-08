NDP MP's new bill seeks to ban the promotion of fossil fuels

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a new bill being brought forward by NDP MP Charlie Angus that seeks to ban the promotion of fossil fuels.

Bill C-372, An Act respecting fossil fuel advertising, compares the promotion of oil and gas to cigarette marketing that has been banned, and asserts that fossil fuels are inherently a grave danger to Canadians.

As Ezra explains, although the bill is unlikely to pass and become law, private members bills are often used as ways to introduce unpopular ideas and build public sentiment over time.

"So they want to criminalize views they don't like. It's the same with their proposal to criminalize denial of mass graves at indigenous, indian residential schools," said Ezra.

"No more advertising on where to get cheaper gas. That's all illegal, because that's promotion now. You will pay more. No more coupons. Charlie Angus doesn't think you're paying enough for your gas. Do you think so?" he added.

Ezra went on to say, "Is Canada the problem here? Canada is a rounding error, not even close to one percent of global emissions. How come Canada has to shut down our industry and censor our people? How come China is never mentioned by the Liberals or the NDP as a source of emissions?"

As Ezra explains, often times NDP ideas are taken up by their government colleagues from the Liberal Party, who normalize the extreme. So don't be surprised if something like this bill gets passed into law in the not too distant future.

