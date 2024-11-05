NFA fires back: Major win for gun rights at UCP AGM
The largest ever political convention in Canada served as a bastion of hope for law-abiding firearms owners.
At the United Conservative Party’s Annual General Meeting in Red Deer, Dwayne Gorniak, Alberta Director of Canada’s National Firearms Association (NFA), celebrated a major policy win with the inclusion of firearms rights into the newly amended Alberta Bill of Rights.
Gorniak, also President of the Vermilion Gun Club, shared his message for Canadians who may be unfamiliar with the gun-owning community. “I invite every non-gun owner to come out… see what this society is really about and how different it is from what you see on mainstream media,” he said, addressing common misconceptions perpetuated by outlets like CBC and Global.
The AGM, Canada’s largest political gathering with over 6,000 attendees, saw overwhelming support for policies bolstering firearm rights. Gorniak described the atmosphere as overwhelmingly positive, with “about 95% yeses” on votes related to firearms. “It’s a big message… that firearms are part of our culture and have been for a long time,” he remarked.
Gorniak criticized media outlets, particularly CBC, for misrepresenting gun owners and the NFA’s support for Premier Danielle Smith. Contrary to CBC’s reports, he clarified, “We’ve been running a large campaign for all these people to show up… wearing black hats in support of Danielle Smith.” He encouraged Canadians to engage with firearms communities directly, promoting transparency and urging people to view NFA content online.
For Gorniak, the fight for firearm rights represents a broader movement to defend freedom and culture. He called on gun owners to stand proud, resisting attempts to marginalize them through misinformation.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.