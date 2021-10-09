No vax pass, no rights? Beaumont mayoral candidate speaks out

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Rodney Erismann is running for mayor in the bedroom community of Beaumont, Alberta. In Alberta, the municipal general election is being held on October 18, when residents will be able to choose town and city councillors, mayors, school board trustees and senators-in-waiting.

I don't live in Beaumont — and frankly, I don't know much about Rodney, nor do I know anything about his campaign platform. But what I do know is that Rodney, as a resident of Beaumont and as a Canadian citizen, has a right to participate in the democratic process.

And yet, he cannot— at least not in person— and neither can some others in his municipality. To participate in forums, debates and campaign events, Rodney and any other interested Beaumontonians must produce proof of vaccination status. Some will not be able to, because they are not vaccinated, and others will simply refuse to participate in a system that segregates their friends and neighbours. Some are deemed unclean and others are conscientious objectors to the vax pass.

It's unfair. And it's unAlbertan. While Rodney is just one man in one small town, Albertans are being barred from participating in asking their candidates questions face-to-face. Vaccine uptake rates are significantly lower in rural areas of the province, suggesting that rural voters will be significantly impacted by the vax pass requirement.

