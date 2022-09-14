North Korea to be invited to attend the Queen's funeral

Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP

Britain will be inviting a representative from North Korea to attend the Queen’s funeral, which takes place on Monday, September 19 according to Reuters. However, Afghanistan, Syria, and Venezuela were not invited to the event.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will see a host of world leaders and various foreign dignitaries and royalty, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to the source who spoke to the outlet, the invitation for North Korea will be at an ambassadorial level, meaning that Kim Jong Un will not be in attendance. North Korea has an embassy in London.

Reuters notes that unlike North Korea, Syria and Venezuela do not have diplomatic relations with Britain.

Afghanistan will not be invited due to the ongoing political situation in the country, which was taken over by the Taliban following the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops by President Biden.

Reuters continued:

Foreign dignitaries who do come to Britain will also be invited to visit the Queen's Lying in State inside parliament's Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral. Funeral invitations are being sent to all holders of Britain's highest military honour, the Victoria Cross, and the George Cross, which can also be held by civilians.

Britain’s foreign office has sent out around a thousand handwritten invitations for the funeral and a reception with King Charles III on Sunday.