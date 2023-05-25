Northern Alberta RCMP investigate suspected arsons, century-old church burns down

Rebel News

By Ezra Levant Help us fight Postmedia's censorship! It's outrageous that our competition can ban us from the Legislature. Can you help us pay for our free speech lawyers to fight them? $17,544.00 Raised

Goal: $20,000.00 Donate

The Mounties investigated several suspicious fires lit on May 15 thru May 17 in Grande Prairie. Local firefighters reported no injuries.

The investigation of a grass fire around 96 Street and 94 Avenue resulted in Evan Bjorklund, 34, facing one charge of intentionally causing damage by fire to Sunrise Towers.

Bjorklund will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 14.

High Prairie Mounties also charged two men for arson that burned down St. Bernard Catholic Church, first built in 1901.

The RCMP charged Kenneth Ferguson, 56, and Gerald Capot, 50, with break and enter to commit theft and arson. They reported no injuries.

Both will appear in High Prairie court on May 29 for sentencing.

"As these matters are before the courts, no further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided," said the Alberta RCMP.

"It is early on in the investigation, and RCMP are not yet able to identify the motivation of this offence," they said.