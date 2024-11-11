Not again! David Menzies arrested for the egregious crime of… practicing journalism?!

First it was Fraulein Freeland who had Rebel News reporter David Menzies arrested in January by a Mountie in Richmond Hill, Ont., for asking an “impolite” question.

Then Menzies was arrested in Toronto in March and April by the Toronto Police Service for asking impolite queries of the pro-Hamas reprobates who were chanting genocide against Jews. (Menzies was arrested for “obstruct police” and “trespassing” respectively.)

Then the Ontario Provincial Police arrested The Menzoid in Fergus, Ont., in May for essentially hurting the feelings of transgender rugby player Ash Davis (a biological man who plays rugby with real women, injuring them in the process. This is in violation of World Rugby regulations, but, we’ll, never mind…)

And the false arrest hit parade continues as Menzies was arrested in Toronto for “disturbing the peace” when he again tried asking queries of the pro-Hamas hooligans. Unbelievable…

Here’s the skinny: for the last four weeks, pro-Hamas protesters have been trying to stir up trouble and intimidate pro-Israel demonstrators in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.

Originally, the people who gathered at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West were pro-Israel demonstrators, peacefully clamouring for the return of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists last October.

These Sunday gatherings have been going on for more than a year. But last month, odious pro-Hamas counter-demonstrators have made a beeline to Bathurst & Sheppard, bringing with them genocidal and antisemitic chants. There are thousands of intersections in Hogtown, but no, they must come here to spew their vile.

Judging by their behaviour, there’s every indication they want a violent confrontation; thankfully, the pro-Israel demonstrators have yet to take the bait. While documenting these odious protests, Rebel News has noticed a disturbing pattern of Toronto police officers acting as personal enforcers for the river-to-sea crowd.

They’ve stopped Menzies from reporting on numerous occasions, typically citing safety concerns that could arise from the “Hamassholes” lashing out at Menzies for practicing journalism and asking them questions.

It was no different on Sunday when Menzies was arrested yet again! For those keeping score at home, that’s five arrests in just 11 months. Meanwhile, the cops turn a blind eye to those calling for genocide — contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada. But why?

There was a bizarre sidebar to the arrest of Menzies on Sunday. The cops handcuffed him (which is ludicrous) but even more surreal is they couldn’t get the cuffs off! No key and no amount of lubricant worked. Eventually the police called in Toronto Fire Services to get the job done.

It would be hilarious if it were not for the fact that this was a very painful ordeal for Menzies. In the final analysis, this two-tier policing remains shocking, leading us to question the allegiance of the Toronto police. After all, are we under Canadian law or sharia law these days? It’s getting increasingly hard to tell…