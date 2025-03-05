NZ High Commissioner SACKED over comments on Trump

New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Phil Goff, has been dismissed following comments he made about U.S. President Donald Trump at a public forum.

Video footage from a Chatham House event shows Goff discussing Finland’s approach to maintaining peace along its border with Russia during a conversation with Finland's foreign minister.

"I was re-reading Churchill's speech to the House of Commons in 1938 after the Munich Agreement, and he turned to Chamberlain, he said, 'You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war'," Goff said.

"President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?"

WATCH: Phil Goff's remarks at a Chatham House event which had Foreign Minister Winston Peters effectively sack him. Read more on @the_postnz https://t.co/d0LjJU7Pco pic.twitter.com/is5s9e5arP — Thomas Manch (@thomas_manch) March 5, 2025

Foreign Minister Winston Peters told reporters at Parliament that removing Goff was one of the hardest decisions of his career.

"If he'd made that comment about Germany, France, Tonga, or Samoa, I'd have been forced to act.

"It's seriously regrettable and one of the most difficult things one has had to do in his whole career. No doubt about it," he said.

Peters confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Goff directly that his posting was being terminated.

"I've worked with Phil Goff, I've known him a long time, I've worked in government with him. It's just a seriously disappointing decision one has had to make."

He said that as a high-ranking diplomat, Goff was expected to represent the government and its policies, not express personal opinions.

Great news – it’s Off with Goff! 🚨



Phil Goff has been sacked as NZ’s UK High Commissioner. Winston Peters has given him the boot—for daring to speak up against Trump.



But hold up… isn’t Winston the one who insisted he’s nothing like Trump? (Flashback to 2018... 🎥👇)



And… pic.twitter.com/GQiYH8EyV9 — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) March 6, 2025

"When you are in that position you represent the government and the policies of the day, you're not able to free think, you are the face of New Zealand," Peters said.

"We cannot have people making comments, which impinge upon our very future no matter what the country is, whether it's Niue, Samoa, Tonga, Japan or dare I say it the United States."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in discussions with Goff about his return to New Zealand, but has not disclosed whether he is still representing the country at official events.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, will oversee the transition at the High Commission in London.

Goff, a former Labour leader and Auckland mayor, had held the diplomatic post since January 2023.