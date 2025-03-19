Off-duty Toronto cop caught openly carrying service handgun at gas station

On March 13 a troubling incident involving an off-duty Toronto Police Service (TPS) member raised serious questions about public safety and police accountability. Just one month into his career, Constable Zhevaize Simon was seen openly carrying his service weapon at a local gas station, an act that left the public and police alike concerned about professionalism and judgment within the force.

Exclusive photos shared with Rebel News show Simon dressed in track pants, a hoodie, a backward baseball cap, and sandals, casually flaunting his firearm in public. This behaviour is especially reckless given that he was a newly minted officer with only a month of experience. When officers arrived at the scene, Simon had already left, but they later tracked him down at his home.

Through exclusive documentation shared with Rebel News, it was reported that Simon became "defiant" when questioned and provided no explanation for why he had transported his service weapon home or openly carried it.

The investigation has revealed a further troubling detail: Simon has had prior involvement in domestic-related calls with the Niagara Police Service. This raises additional concerns about the judgment of an officer who, just weeks ago, was celebrated as part of a new initiative to “accelerate police reform” and “build trust” within communities, as stated by Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

The questions surrounding Simon’s actions are not just about his behaviour but also about the larger implications of the reforms being championed by the force. While promoting a "new era" of policing, Simon’s conduct raises doubts about the effectiveness of these reforms. Was Simon hired based on merit, or was his recruitment influenced by the ongoing focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)?

As the Toronto Police Service pushes forward with initiatives to reflect the diverse communities it serves, one has to ask whether the emphasis on diversity is coming at the cost of competence and accountability. Simon’s actions — from flaunting his weapon in public to defying officers and his history with domestic calls — suggest a serious gap in readiness for the role. This raises uncomfortable realities about whether the focus on diversity is clouding judgment and undermining the professionalism needed to ensure public safety within policing.

Rebel News contacted the Toronto Police Service for clarification on the incident, including whether Simon’s service weapon has been confiscated and the current status of the investigation, as well as why Simon’s photo was removed from the “New Constables Start Career in Policing” webpage, and whether he had been relieved of his duties.

Although Media Relations Officer Viktor Sarudi confirmed they received the request, no response was provided by the deadline of this report.