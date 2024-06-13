Officer shot by wanted man in Timmins, Ontario—suspect arrested

SockaGPhoto - stock.adobe.com

An Ontario Provincial Police officer was shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in relation to a homicide near Timmins, Ontario.

The officer, who is now in stable condition, was shot "as a result of an interaction on an island on Night Hawk Lake in the Timmins area,” the OPP said on Wednesday.

"An officer was injured and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Lucas MacDonald age 43, of Egan Township, was apprehended and taken into custody," the police added in their statement, reports CTV News.

“There is no further public safety risk related to this incident. Police would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance and patience during this investigation.”

The OPP announced later on that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had been called in to investigate the case.

The SIU is tasked with probing incidents in Ontario where individuals are injured during interactions with police.

"As a result of the SIU invoking its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to the SIU."

MacDonald was wanted for questioning in relation to a homicide near Timmins, Ontario.

Marcel Thoma, 30, was shot to death near Timmins in May.

MacDonald has been on the lam ever since, with police warning the public not to approach him should he be seen.

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.