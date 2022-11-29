BREAKING: Jason Kenney resigns as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed

It's official: Jason Kenney has resigned as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed.

I have resigned as Member of the Legislative Assembly for Calgary-Lougheed.



Thank-you to my constituents for the honour of representing them in Parliament and the Legislature over the past 25 years.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/vDRAk0yaDf — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@jkenney) November 29, 2022

"I would like to thank the wonderful people of Calgary-Lougheed for the privilege of representing them over the past five years," he wrote in his resignation letter to Speaker Nathan Cooper.

"I am proud to have led a government that delivered on 95 percent of its election commitments to Albertans."

The decision ends over twenty-five years of public service to Albertans and Canadians.

But former Premier Kenney admits it was time for him to step aside as MLA now that a new government was in place.

Kenney intended to remain as United Conservative Party leader if he secured most of the leadership vote but ultimately resigned after securing a meagre 51.4 percent support from UCP members.

Former Premier Ralph Klein stepped down as premier in 2006 after delegates to a Tory convention only gave him 55 percent support.

Klein said he would retire in 2008 but changed his plans after receiving weak leadership support.

However, Kenney continued to serve as premier until Danielle Smith succeeded him in October.

"In the future, I hope to continue contributing to our democratic life by sharing what I have learned on [various] issues, including immigration, the state of the federation, economic growth, energy, and more," he writes.