Oli London on what mainstream media isn't reporting about the Israel-Hamas war

Political commentator and activist Oli London is no stranger to using social media to raise awareness about important issues the mainstream media ignores, and the Israel-Hamas war is no exception.

I’m at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs today meeting with Ambassadors and diplomats discussing the urgent need to speak up to ensure that Never Again is Never Again and make sure history never repeats itself. @IsraelMFA 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/w1uDgyOA8y — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 4, 2023

In today’s report, we sit down for an interview with Oli, who has just returned to the United Kingdom after his fact-finding trip to Kfar Aza, an Israeli community near the Gaza border that was ravaged by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

“You can still smell the human flesh after two months,” London told Rebel News while describing his time inside a safe room that a family is believed to have been burned alive inside.

📍 Kfar Aza 🇮🇱



This family home was among dozens burned to the ground as Hamas terrorists and Palestinians stormed the village, killing 62 people and kidnapping 18.



During the attack, Hamas filmed themselves butchering the villagers, their pets and children. Dogs were shot and… pic.twitter.com/kFAcufSarx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 13, 2023

Watch the full video report to hear more from London, including the underreported story of an estimated 300,000 Israelis who are still displaced from their homes since October 7.

