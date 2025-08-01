🔴 WATCH LIVE: Christians RISE UP in Brisbane for faith, flag and family
Join Avi Yemini for live cameras from Brisbane at the event featuring speakers including Brian Tamaki and Pauline Hanson.
Join me as we cover the live event from Queens Garden in Brisbane City this Saturday, August 2, 2025, as conservatives gather for the “Faith. Flag. Family.” rally at 12pm.
The event, held at 144 George Street, will feature a lineup of prominent speakers from Australia and New Zealand, including Dylan Oakley, Samuel Tamaki, Brian Tamaki, Pauline Hanson and Mark Leach.
The rally will focus on traditional values, religious freedom, patriotism and standing against antisemitism.
Pastor Mark Leach said he was proud to stand alongside speakers who, despite political differences, shared a common cause in supporting Israel and confronting antisemitism.
“If you are in Brisbane this Saturday come and join us at this event,” Leach posted on Facebook. “What I love about the other speakers, and why I'm participating, is that while they are all on the right of politics and culture, they all see support for Israel and opposition to antisemitism as vitally important for Australia. The Australia we want to see flourish is one free from antisemitism!”
The rally comes amid ongoing national debates around free speech, faith, and Australia’s stance on global conflicts.
Tune in to the livestream to watch the speeches and see Avi’s exclusive on-the-ground coverage.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/