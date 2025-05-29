One Nation DOUBLES Senate seats, snatching victory from Labor

One Nation has doubled its Senate presence following the federal election, winning crucial final seats in Western Australia and New South Wales and returning the party to its previous high of four senators.

The Australian Electoral Commission confirmed Tyron Whitten as the winner of WA’s final Senate seat on Thursday. The following day, Warwick Stacey secured the final seat in NSW. Both candidates overtook Labor in late counting, despite the government being initially favoured to win the spots.

What a result. One Nation has made history at the 2025 election.



Senator Malcolm Roberts has been re-elected in Queensland, and Tyron Whitten has been elected in Western Australia. That means we’ll have three One Nation senators in Parliament, our most successful regular federal… pic.twitter.com/mlYQqusZdJ — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) May 29, 2025

This outcome restores One Nation's representation in the Senate to the level it achieved after the 2016 double dissolution election. The party's leader Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts were the only One Nation senators in the last parliament.

The party now matches the National Party in Senate numbers, each holding four seats.

A 3rd One Nation Senator has been elected. Congratulations to Warick Stacey, Senator for New South Wales. https://t.co/aG93ofEvz6 — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) May 30, 2025

Labor will hold 28 seats in the new Senate — one more than the Coalition. The Greens have retained their 11 seats, bringing the total to 39 when combined with Labor, the minimum required to pass legislation. This slim margin means the government may not need to negotiate with the crossbench, provided its alliance with the Greens holds firm.

The AEC’s declarations capped off a surprise result, as Labor had been projected to potentially gain a third seat in both WA and NSW.