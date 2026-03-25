Bullseye! Supreme Court agrees to hear CCFR’s challenge re: Liberals’ gun grab

Last Thursday, Tracey Wilson, vice-president of public relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), was motoring along Hwy. 401 toward Toronto. At one point, she heard some news that made her so excited that she had to pullover.

No, Wilson did not win the Lotto 649 jackpot. Rather, Wilson learned that the Supreme Court of Canada will indeed hear all four CCFR appeals challenging the federal Liberals’ gun grab.

The gun grab is that egregious policy that, in the last few years alone, has banned some 2,500 makes and models of firearms owned by responsible gun owners. Thousands of guns that were once perfectly legal to own are now on the prohibition list.

We caught up with Wilson at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show in Mississauga, Ont., last Saturday to discuss this big win by the CCFR. Granted, the CCFR has yet to have its day in court. But merely getting the Supremes to hear a case is half the battle given that Canada’s highest court only takes on about 6% of cases presented to it.

By way of background, the Liberals’ gun grab dates back to May 2020. It was prompted by the horrible mass-shooting that occurred in Nova Scotia. This gross massacre made for a convenient excuse for the Liberals to disarm legal firearm owners, all the while turning a blind eye to criminals using illegal handguns given that criminals, by definition, do not obey the law.

In any event, the ostensible policy reason put forth by the Liberals was that banning guns is all about making Canada safer. But do even the Liberals believe this to be true?

Wilson believes the gun grab was never motivated by public safety but rather politics. Which is to say, for some reason, the idea of banning guns resonates with many Quebec voters.

In our interview, Wilson touched on many issues inherent to the gun grab. Such as why most police forces are not signing up to be the government’s henchmen when it comes to confiscating guns (although some police forces are indeed agreeing to do the Liberals’ door-to-door dirty work, something Wilson says has everything to do with financial incentives.)

Wilson also touched on the difficulties facing Canada’s gun shops. It seems that not a week goes by in which yet another firearm is added to the prohibited list, making it harder for such shops to stay in business. (Say, whatever happened to “elbows up”? Surely that slogan wasn’t yet another hollow campaign promise?)

Check out our interview with Tracey Wilson in which she outlines the arguments that the CCFR’s lawyers plan to make in the Supreme Court.

Stay tuned for further updates.