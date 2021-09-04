Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls speaks out against vaccine passport

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Rick Nicholls is speaking out against the vaccine passport system that is coming for Ontario.

In a video published September 3, Nicholls criticizes Premier Doug Ford's decision to implement a mandatory proof of vaccination system in Ontario, calling the program a "discrimination tool against millions of Canadians."

Nicholls, who is the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus in August for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine after Premier Doug Ford issued an ultimatum: vaccinate, or get kicked out.

