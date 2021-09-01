BREAKING: Doug Ford announces vaccine passports for Ontario

The Canadian Presss / ﻿Frank Gunn﻿

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has officially announced a vaccine passport system for Ontario, making it the fourth province in Canada to do so. Ford made the announcement today at 1:00 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The proof of vaccination system is set to be introduced in two steps beginning Sept. 22 and is expected to be fully implemented by Oct. 22.

Doug Ford says that Ontario restaurants, bars, casinos and more will require proof of vaccination. Passports will be enforced by "reasonable" bylaw officers. Meanwhile, 207 people are hospitalized in a province of 14 million.



Help us fight back: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/JOw62bES7P — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 1, 2021

Beginning Sept. 22, proof of vaccination will be required for entry to all restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos and any other indoor settings where masks cannot be worn for the duration of the visit.

For the first month after the system is introduced, proof of vaccination will consist of the receipt issued when getting vaccinated, alongside another piece of government ID such as a driver’s licence.

The second step will involve the introduction of a mobile app where both the vaccine receipt and government ID details will be uploaded. The app is expected to be ready by Oct. 22.

Enforcement of the vaccine passport system will be led by "reasonable" bylaw officers, says Ford.

The announcement comes after Doug Ford previously promised that Ontario would not implement a mandatory vaccine passport system.

In July, Ford was asked by reporters whether his government would implement a proof of vaccination system in Ontario. He replied: "no, we aren't doing it, simple as that... the answer is no, we aren't going to do it, we aren't going to have a split society."

FLASHBACK: Remember when Premier Doug Ford said "we aren't going to have a split society"



Now Vaccine passports are coming to Ontario.



Proof of vaccination will soon be required to access "non-essential businesses"



FULL STORY by @dax_christensen: https://t.co/TjMQiRtFZf pic.twitter.com/xfbjT3HUm4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2021

Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made a similar statement in July, assuring Ontarians that the province would not be introducing a vaccine passport for its residents.

Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said on Wednesday that Ontario will not be introducing a vaccine passport.



SIGN OUR PETITION TO HEAR THE OTHER SIDE: https://t.co/4Zgeok1UE6 pic.twitter.com/7ezGpmLQb4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2021

Do you oppose the use of vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.