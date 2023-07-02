Ontario regulators continue to impede direct patient care

Rumble/ National Citizen Inquiry CA

Doctor Edward Layton came out of retirement to assist with the COVID response in early 2020. As a general practitioner psychotherapist, he has decades worth of direct patient care under his belt.

Dr. Leyton began treating patients – who felt hopeless and were terrified by the mainstream narrative – with a repurposed drug, ivermectin, which he says the literature clearly supported.

Dr. @holodocMD joined me recently to discuss the ongoing medical malfeasance at the hands of regulators hindering direct patient care



Here he outlines how he saved patient lives and quelled their fears throughout 2021: pic.twitter.com/lrU09nvzGj — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 30, 2023

Post-viral syndrome or "long COVID" was happening during this time, in conjunction with the vaccine rollout, making it difficult for physicians to decipher if patients were suffering from a severe COVID infection or a vaccine injury.

Both are chronic illnesses, says Dr. Leyton. “Essentially we have an inflammatory process that seems to be occurring and we have to correct that,” he explains.

Dr. Leyton says that the approach using re-purposed drugs has been thwarted by various regulatory colleges when they launched investigations into those prescribing, and fulfilling, ivermectin prescriptions.

To this day, regulators hinder access to ivermectin, a drug that has successfully treated the inflammation caused both by natural COVID infection and COVID injections pic.twitter.com/CRfSjTVqbH — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 30, 2023

"The healthcare system is not addressing these [chronic] issues," asserts Dr. Leyton.

As a result, Dr. Leyton and colleagues have opened a private clinic to fill the gap that the consistently overburdened system is not delivering.

The public system has all kinds of problems – they don’t have enough physicians, healthcare workers, they’re short of money, they don’t have enough beds. We’re trying to fill that gap. We’re not trying to replace the public healthcare system, we’re trying to fill that gap.

The clinic – Canadian Covid Telehealth – have been using best practice treatment for COVID infections since late 2021.

The smear merchants at Canada’s state-funded mainstream media outlets disseminated news reports against the clinic shortly thereafter, calling treatments such as ivermectin “unapproved.” The same article mentions the “approval” (which is actually emergency use authorization) of novel pharmaceutical drug, Paxlovid, as the correct route for COVID treatment at home.

“The government is not happy with us at the moment,” says Dr. Leyton.

It’s not helpful to have a college [i.e. the CPSO] that is punitive, that shames people – shames physicians – for trying to help patients… the policies that have been put forward by the government, in regards to the vaccine for examples, have been completely unconscionable.

“It’s not helpful to have a college [ie CPSO] that is punitive, and that shames people — shames physicians — for trying to help patients… the policies that have been put forward by the gov, in regards to the vaccine for example, have been completely unconscionable,” @holodocMD pic.twitter.com/p6Rmaawkh3 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 1, 2023

Discussing the future of publicly funded healthcare, Dr. Leyton says it doesn’t look good.

We had all kinds of chronic illness that were not being addressed by the public healthcare system, even before COVID. I practiced complimentary medicine for 40 years using different approaches, like acupuncture and nutrition, trying to address some of these issues but the public health care system hasn’t really gotten on board with that and still isn’t. So it’s even worse now because we have a chronic illness that’s being ignored essentially, the vaccine injuries for example, and people aren’t getting treatment.

Detailing the short fallings of public healthcare, Dr. Leyton says that one of the biggest problems is that doctors are disregarding patient concerns



Could that be because regulators like the CPSO have compelled and directed medical practices across the province? pic.twitter.com/QM6UAPdLhP — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 1, 2023

All of this has inevitably resulted in doctors disregarding patient concerns and prioritizing public health directive over individualized care, as the CPSO compelled physicians to unquestionably follow the mainstream COVID narrative.

Going against public health advice meant that physicians would be putting the public at risk, as per the CPSO’s statement on public health misinformation in April 2021. “Physicians who put the public at risk may face an investigation by the CPSO and disciplinary action, when warranted,” the thinly veiled threat reads.

CPSO Statement on Public Health Misinformation: https://t.co/P06W4uKdNK



Please continue to check our regularly updated COVID-19 resource pages and FAQs for members of the public and physicians: https://t.co/w6vZEZ8rdT pic.twitter.com/11apG3SJnD — CPSO (@cpso_ca) April 30, 2021

When this did not stop certain physicians from denouncing harmful policies and response measures, Former Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott, meddled in the situation by urging the CPSO to “put an end” to doctors spreading what she coined as “misinformation” about the safety and efficacy of novel COVID-19 injections.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot is accusing some doctors of spreading "misinformation about vaccines." Elliot urged the College of Physicians to do "everything" possible to censor these doctors.



HELP US: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/uCrRX8ghXk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2022

The ongoing medical malfeasance at the hands of regulators upholding unprecedented, knee-jerk pandemic responses (while disregarding previously well established response protocols), continues to hinder direct patient care and degrade trust in the publicly funded medical system.