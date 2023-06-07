Principled Ontario physician has medical license revoked after standing up to the COVID regime

Twitter / DrPPhillipsMD and JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 41,779 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Former emergency room physician Dr. Patrick Phillips has had his license to practice medicine in Ontario stripped by his regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

“Yesterday, I had the privilege of finally entering a plea of no contest in my case with the CPSO,” Phillips took to Twitter to explain.

1) Yesterday I had the privilege of finally entering a plea of no contest in my case with the @cpso_ca. As a result I was convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical license was revoked. pic.twitter.com/2OBFif5hEv — Patrick Phillips (@DrP_MD) June 7, 2023

A plea of no contest is made when the defendant does not want to admit guilt, yet does not dispute the charges.

Phillips was charged with multiple counts of professional misconduct and was ultimately declared incompetent by the same regulator that compelled the speech of medical professionals and held firm that all licensed physicians must unquestionably cling to COVID-related public health measures.

For your reference:



CPSO Statement on Public Health Misinformation: https://t.co/S3E8Uya2D5



Please continue to check our regularly updated COVID-19 resource pages and FAQs for members of the public and physicians: https://t.co/teIliY4pvO pic.twitter.com/O7iUmNLUCp — Patrick Phillips (@DrP_MD) May 8, 2021

Phillips thanked his lawyer, Michael Alexander, and wished his colleagues Doctors Luchkiw and Trozzi well as they continue their legal fight for constitutional rights at the CPSO.

19/ With all that said, I do want to plug my lawyer Michael Alexander, and my fellow physicians Dr Trozzi and Dr Luchkiw who are continuing the legal fight for constitutional rights at the CPSO.

They are fundraising to their defenses at https://t.co/BYhoB5nSwr — Patrick Phillips (@DrP_MD) June 7, 2023

In upholding morality and ethical standards, Dr. Phillips began speaking on social media about the harms lockdowns were causing the residents of his community, including those coming into his local emergency department in northern Ontario.

Ontario Pediatrician Dr Peter MacPherson bravely defies the CPSO gag order on anti-lockdown views



He's speaking out on the indefensible harm our public health system is inflicting on children by closing schools https://t.co/ACBsDIsyDa — Patrick Phillips (@DrP_MD) June 3, 2021

Phillips became more well known after he publicly denounced the heavily filtered, bureaucratic, red tape riddled vaccine adverse events reporting system – calling it a risk to public safety.

Unlike the transparent US VAERS system, PH depts in Canada are routinely rejecting reports of adverse events after vaccines, including serious ones that require hospitalization



They only accept reports that meet strict arbitrary criteria



This is a major risk to public safety pic.twitter.com/9mHLGVWo9p — Patrick Phillips MD (@DrP_MD) May 5, 2021

He noted that public health depends on broad surveillance systems to determine post market safety and if the information is not being adequately inputted, then this hinders informed consent – especially when the novel injections were licensed under rolling submissions that require real-time data collection to establish safety on a rolling basis.

Other physicians whose licenses have been targeted by the CPSO allege that the college engages in criminal activity for treatment that they may not agree with.

Dr. Khan, an Ontario physician that recently had his license revoked by the CPSO, details why he has filed criminal allegations against the College



Full report 👇🏻https://t.co/aU2Gjjb9no pic.twitter.com/6Hl2R4kQgJ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 13, 2022

It’s a decades old issue, as published in a report by Justice Michael Code titled ‘Medicine in Ontario needs “Glasnost.”’

It is now well established that the COVID-19 response inflicted more harm than it prevented and if so, skeptical doctors were right to question the narrative.