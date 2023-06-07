Principled Ontario physician has medical license revoked after standing up to the COVID regime
Dr. Phillips upheld an unwavering and principled stance that COVID-related public health measures were harming patients; his advocacy has ultimately led to the revocation of his medical license.
Former emergency room physician Dr. Patrick Phillips has had his license to practice medicine in Ontario stripped by his regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).
“Yesterday, I had the privilege of finally entering a plea of no contest in my case with the CPSO,” Phillips took to Twitter to explain.
"Yesterday I had the privilege of finally entering a plea of no contest in my case with the CPSO. As a result I was convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical license was revoked."
A plea of no contest is made when the defendant does not want to admit guilt, yet does not dispute the charges.
Phillips was charged with multiple counts of professional misconduct and was ultimately declared incompetent by the same regulator that compelled the speech of medical professionals and held firm that all licensed physicians must unquestionably cling to COVID-related public health measures.
For your reference:
CPSO Statement on Public Health Misinformation:
Please continue to check our regularly updated COVID-19 resource pages and FAQs for members of the public and physicians:
Phillips thanked his lawyer, Michael Alexander, and wished his colleagues Doctors Luchkiw and Trozzi well as they continue their legal fight for constitutional rights at the CPSO.
"With all that said, I do want to plug my lawyer Michael Alexander, and my fellow physicians Dr Trozzi and Dr Luchkiw who are continuing the legal fight for constitutional rights at the CPSO."
They are fundraising to their defenses at
In upholding morality and ethical standards, Dr. Phillips began speaking on social media about the harms lockdowns were causing the residents of his community, including those coming into his local emergency department in northern Ontario.
Ontario Pediatrician Dr Peter MacPherson bravely defies the CPSO gag order on anti-lockdown views
He's speaking out on the indefensible harm our public health system is inflicting on children by closing schools
Phillips became more well known after he publicly denounced the heavily filtered, bureaucratic, red tape riddled vaccine adverse events reporting system – calling it a risk to public safety.
"Unlike the transparent US VAERS system, PH depts in Canada are routinely rejecting reports of adverse events after vaccines, including serious ones that require hospitalization"
They only accept reports that meet strict arbitrary criteria
This is a major risk to public safety
He noted that public health depends on broad surveillance systems to determine post market safety and if the information is not being adequately inputted, then this hinders informed consent – especially when the novel injections were licensed under rolling submissions that require real-time data collection to establish safety on a rolling basis.
Other physicians whose licenses have been targeted by the CPSO allege that the college engages in criminal activity for treatment that they may not agree with.
Dr. Khan, an Ontario physician that recently had his license revoked by the CPSO, details why he has filed criminal allegations against the College
Full report
It’s a decades old issue, as published in a report by Justice Michael Code titled ‘Medicine in Ontario needs “Glasnost.”’
It is now well established that the COVID-19 response inflicted more harm than it prevented and if so, skeptical doctors were right to question the narrative.
