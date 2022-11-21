Ontario schoolchildren head back to the classroom. For now.

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Our Kids Go Back To Class Ontario students who suffered from the devastating effects of school closures due to government-mandated COVID restrictions will be locked out of their classrooms again as the education workers' union announces a strike. If you agree that kids must remain in the classroom, sign this petition. 9,672 signatures

After days of ongoing tense bargaining, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has reached a tentative deal with the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, leaving parents scrambling on Sunday night at 6 p.m. to get their children ready for school the next day.

Many parents were doubtful that school would continue as normal on November 21 after contract discussions crumbled in recent weeks. The claim is that CUPE will not settle for a two-tiered wage increase, which is what the Doug Ford Conservative government under Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering.

Right on the deadline, at 5 p.m. November 20, the parties reached a tentative deal.

“Kids deserve to be in class and I’m proud to confirm that they will be,” Lecce said during a press release late Sunday night. Lecce’s focus appears unwavering – providing school stability to children after two long years of rolling COVID-related school closures implemented by his same government.

Kids will be in class tomorrow. Exactly where they belong. pic.twitter.com/tnbtvacbZT — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) November 21, 2022

In a statement issued by CUPE, they note that the “fight has always been focused on the workers.” Their members will vote on the new contract details later this week.

OSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 47| Négociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise à jour no 47 - Important Member Update #OntEd #OnPoli https://t.co/0Xd10iLZ8C pic.twitter.com/i4dCFmzYlC — OSBCU-CSCSO (@osbcucscso) November 20, 2022

CUPE has stated that the government offered a 3.59 percent wage increase for all workers, according to mainstream sources.

The government had previously attempted to pass legislation titled the “Keeping Students in Class Act," which utilized the notwithstanding clause, making strike action by workers illegal.

The bill offered a two-tiered wage increase of 2.5 percent annually for those who make under $43,000 and 1.5 percent yearly for those who make more.

As part of continued good faith bargaining efforts, the government withdrew this heavy-handed legislation after protests and threats ensued from the union and its members.

Despite this, negotiations continued to deteriorate and CUPE issued a five-day strike notice on November 16.

OSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 44| Négociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise à jour no 44 - 5 Day Notice, Again #OnPoli #OntEd https://t.co/JWikE52YKV pic.twitter.com/VYmLOTda8R — OSBCU-CSCSO (@osbcucscso) November 16, 2022

CUPE issued guidance to limit media comments prior to this. They had also stated that they will not settle for a two-tier settlement.

This comes on the tail of Ontario schoolchildren being shuttered out of the classroom for the better part of two years in what was the longest and harshest school closure in all of North America.

Doug Ford announces that he has "implemented the strictest [COVID] measures in all of North America." pic.twitter.com/PE6Tit9EZt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2021

