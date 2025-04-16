SPECIAL LIVESTREAM: Leaders' Debate Watch Party with Avi & Rukshan

Ahead of the debate, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he “doesn’t take anything for granted” as he heads into the second leaders’ debate against Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on Wednesday night.

“I’m certain of one thing, which is that you have to take any campaign day by day,” Albanese said. “I don’t think the outcome of the last debate affects tonight’s debate at all, it’s very different.”

The Prime Minister was declared the winner of the first debate, the Sky News/Daily Telegraph People’s Forum held on April 8, after securing the support of 44 out of 100 undecided voters, though many watching at home were unconvinced.

Dutton was backed by 35 voters, while 21 remained undecided after the event.

Tonight’s debate, hosted by the ABC from its Western Sydney studios, will see both leaders given equal time to respond to questions. Each will deliver opening and closing remarks. The moderator is Insiders host David Speers.

Further debates are scheduled to be hosted by the Nine Network and Seven Network in the lead-up to the May 3 election.