Oprah helps Jacinda Ardern rewrite history with GUSHING interview

A stark contrast has emerged between Jacinda Ardern’s global reputation and the way many New Zealanders view her leadership, as the former prime minister embarks on a high-profile media tour promoting her memoir A Different Kind of Power.

While Ardern has been celebrated internationally — including a fawning interview with Oprah Winfrey, who lauded her “kindness” and “empathy” — critics at home say her legacy is one of authoritarianism, division and government overreach.

Christchurch-based journalist Chris Lynch delivered a fierce assessment of Ardern’s media blitz, calling it a “parallel universe”.

“Abroad, she is met with applause. At home, she is remembered as the face of division and government overreach,” Lynch wrote in an opinion piece.

Is it just me, or are we getting sick of this glorification of scoundrels?



I don't care about her gender, she declared her government the single source of truth, and was selling falsehoods.



Nothing to be proud of.



Nothing to celebrate.



Enough.

pic.twitter.com/Ua1Hac7w9h — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) June 5, 2025

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Lynch added, “It’s always fascinating to see Jacinda Ardern appear on American television shows, where they seem to fawn over her with almost mythical admiration.”

“Perhaps she understands, on some level, that while she presents an image of compassion and unity to the world, many New Zealanders are still living with the consequences of the decisions her government made.”

Lynch sharply observes Ardern is attempting to rebrand herself through her memoir and accompanying documentary, aided by a media that “rarely questions her narrative.”

“Her memoir and media tour are not just about storytelling. They are a calculated attempt to reshape her reputation,” he said. “Ardern wants to be remembered as a unifier. But many recall her leadership as defined by control, exclusion and distrust.”

🔥 Gaslighting for Dummies: The Oprah Edition



While Jacinda Ardern cozies up with Oprah to sell her rewritten version of history, the people she divided haven’t forgotten.



Watch as she talks “empathy” while admitting to creating a two-tiered society — where your right to live a… pic.twitter.com/hlFsJ3Osn8 — REALITY CHECK RADIO (@RCR_NZ) June 4, 2025

He particularly condemned her COVID-19 pandemic response. “‘Be Kind’ became a national slogan. In practice, it meant ‘do not question’. Millions of dollars were spent on communication campaigns, compliance measures, and policing so-called disinformation,” Lynch said.

“Under Ardern’s leadership, the New Zealand Bill of Rights was breached. Police were given authority to enter homes without a warrant,” he added. “Courts found aspects of her government’s pandemic response unlawful. None of this gets mentioned during her international interviews.”

Pathological Liar, gaslighter, narcissist Jacinda Ardern doesn't really answer Hillary Barrys "Could you live in NZ without being given a hard time"? question.

Roll the tapes - start the thread!🧵#JacindaReturns pic.twitter.com/GfgzH7HSS8 — ideNZcity politics 👨🏻‍⚖️ (@ideNZcity) June 3, 2025

“Those words should never be forgotten,” Lynch said, referring to Ardern’s 2021 remark about creating a two-tier society. “Nor should the rules that followed… all sold under the soft message of kindness.”

Ardern’s memoir was released on June 3.

