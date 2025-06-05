Oprah helps Jacinda Ardern rewrite history with GUSHING interview

While Ardern receives glowing praise overseas, New Zealanders remain deeply critical of her polarising legacy as she attempts to rebrand.

Rebel News
  |   June 05, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Jacinda Ardern speaks with Oprah Winfrey on her podcast. YouTube/Oprah

A stark contrast has emerged between Jacinda Ardern’s global reputation and the way many New Zealanders view her leadership, as the former prime minister embarks on a high-profile media tour promoting her memoir A Different Kind of Power.

While Ardern has been celebrated internationally — including a fawning interview with Oprah Winfrey, who lauded her “kindness” and “empathy” — critics at home say her legacy is one of authoritarianism, division and government overreach.

Christchurch-based journalist Chris Lynch delivered a fierce assessment of Ardern’s media blitz, calling it a “parallel universe”.

“Abroad, she is met with applause. At home, she is remembered as the face of division and government overreach,” Lynch wrote in an opinion piece.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Lynch added, “It’s always fascinating to see Jacinda Ardern appear on American television shows, where they seem to fawn over her with almost mythical admiration.”

“Perhaps she understands, on some level, that while she presents an image of compassion and unity to the world, many New Zealanders are still living with the consequences of the decisions her government made.”

Lynch sharply observes Ardern is attempting to rebrand herself through her memoir and accompanying documentary, aided by a media that “rarely questions her narrative.”

“Her memoir and media tour are not just about storytelling. They are a calculated attempt to reshape her reputation,” he said. “Ardern wants to be remembered as a unifier. But many recall her leadership as defined by control, exclusion and distrust.”

He particularly condemned her COVID-19 pandemic response. “‘Be Kind’ became a national slogan. In practice, it meant ‘do not question’. Millions of dollars were spent on communication campaigns, compliance measures, and policing so-called disinformation,” Lynch said.

“Under Ardern’s leadership, the New Zealand Bill of Rights was breached. Police were given authority to enter homes without a warrant,” he added. “Courts found aspects of her government’s pandemic response unlawful. None of this gets mentioned during her international interviews.”

Those words should never be forgotten,” Lynch said, referring to Ardern’s 2021 remark about creating a two-tier society. “Nor should the rules that followed… all sold under the soft message of kindness.”

Ardern’s memoir was released on June 3.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.