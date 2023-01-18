Organ donations in Canada are way up thanks to assisted suicide

Out of the four countries studied, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, Canada topped the pack in the number of transplants from those who ended their lives via medically assisted suicide.

The examination, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, was confirmed by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. And this indicated that organs harvested in this manner accounted for 6% of all transplants from deceased donors in Canada in 2021.

Critics are concerned about the undue pressure placed on vulnerable ill people to seek assisted suicide so their organs can be harvested.

Organ harvesting is a practice the Chinese Communist party is credibly accused of performing on religious and ethnic minorities.

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was first legalized in Canada in 2016 for the terminally ill. Still, the protocols were quickly expanded to include the chronically ill and veterans that VAC case workers find annoying.

Trudeau's federal government recently delayed an expansion of the MAID program to include mental illness as a valid reason to seek the service.

Over 10,000 deaths in Canada last year were attributed to MAID, a 32% rise from the previous year.

