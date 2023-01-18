Organ donations in Canada are way up thanks to assisted suicide

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 26,793 signatures

The examination, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, was confirmed by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. And this indicated that organs harvested in this manner accounted for 6% of all transplants from deceased donors in Canada in 2021.

Oh I see. We are just harvesting organs, CCP style now. https://t.co/e4Kw1kgC3U — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 17, 2023

Critics are concerned about the undue pressure placed on vulnerable ill people to seek assisted suicide so their organs can be harvested.

Why is the #Davos @wef crowd hosting the Chinese vice premier to talk about his economy while the #CCP conducts a genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang and forced organ harvesting on Falun Gong practicioners? #wef23

https://t.co/VsJPhDaYGi — Sam Brownback (@SamuelBrownback) January 18, 2023

Organ harvesting is a practice the Chinese Communist party is credibly accused of performing on religious and ethnic minorities.

A 32-year-old Toronto woman with multiple chemical sensitivity says she's in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after 7 futile years of searching for affordable housing, by @HannahAlberga https://t.co/Xip4kakRKK via @CTVnews @AvisFavaro #disability #MAiD — André Picard (@picardonhealth) November 20, 2022

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was first legalized in Canada in 2016 for the terminally ill. Still, the protocols were quickly expanded to include the chronically ill and veterans that VAC case workers find annoying.

'I have a letter saying that if you're so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD," said Retired corporal Christine Gauthier, who competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. https://t.co/A6wM9vMkaS — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) December 2, 2022

Trudeau's federal government recently delayed an expansion of the MAID program to include mental illness as a valid reason to seek the service.

Medical experts call on government to delay expansion of MAID for mental illnesshttps://t.co/DfookYY8T8 — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) December 1, 2022

Over 10,000 deaths in Canada last year were attributed to MAID, a 32% rise from the previous year.

