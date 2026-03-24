Ottawa admits it can’t track foreign workers in high-unemployment regions
High immigration levels continue to impact the unemployment rate across Canada.
The federal government says it does not know how many temporary foreign workers are employed in parts of Canada where unemployment is already above the national average — because the data “is not readily available.” The same response reveals that 160,170 Temporary Foreign Worker Program permits were active in 2025 as of November 30.
The admission came in response to a written Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland, tabled in January and answered March 23 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Despite tracking the total number of permits and their distribution across provinces, the department says it cannot determine how many of those workers are in regions with higher-than-average unemployment — a key concern as Canadians struggle to find work in some parts of the country.
According to the data provided:
- Ontario had the highest number of permits at 47,805
- Quebec followed with 44,885
- British Columbia had 34,165
- Alberta recorded 17,035
Smaller provinces and territories accounted for far fewer permits, including Newfoundland and Labrador (1,850) and Prince Edward Island (1,355).
The figures are based on individual permit holders and represent workers whose permits became effective during the 2025 calendar year.
A separate federal response to Order Paper Question Q-799 shows Ottawa also cannot say how many temporary foreign workers are employed in major sectors like retail, food service, or hotels. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada admitted it “does not track or collect data by sector and sub-sector,” meaning it cannot produce figures for industries often associated with entry-level or lower-wage jobs. Instead, the department only tracks permits using occupational classification codes, not real-world sectors.
When asked how many of those permits were issued in regions where unemployment exceeds the national average, IRCC said it conducted an “extensive preliminary search” but ultimately concluded the information could not be produced.
The lack of tracking raises questions about oversight of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, particularly as the program can suppress wages and displace Canadian workers in weaker job markets.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.