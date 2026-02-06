Ottawa Approves Another $1 Billion Bailout for “Effectively Insolvent” Canada Post
Internal government orders show Ottawa has authorized another $1.008 billion to keep Canada Post afloat—after its own CFO admitted the Crown corporation is “effectively insolvent.”
The federal government has quietly approved up to another $1.008 billion in emergency funding for Canada Post, a labour-strife-plagued Crown corporation whose own chief financial officer now admits is “effectively insolvent.”
The approval came through Order in Council P.C. 2026-0054, dated January 30, authorizing the Minister of Finance to provide additional funds so the postal service can meet its operating expenses through March 31, 2026.
This is on top of the $1.034 billion already approved last year for the same period.
In other words, taxpayers are now potentially on the hook for more than $2 billion in a single fiscal year just to keep Canada Post functioning.
The bailout comes as the corporation reported an unprecedented $541 million quarterly loss in late 2025, pushing its total losses for the year past $1 billion. During public disclosures, Canada Post’s CFO said plainly that the organization is now “effectively insolvent.”
Revenue continues to decline amid shrinking letter mail volumes, ongoing labour instability, and intense parcel competition from private carriers. The corporation has warned that previously approved federal support could be exhausted before the end of the fiscal year.
Canada Post has now posted losses for eight consecutive years.
Despite that, Ottawa continues to backstop the Crown corporation’s operating shortfalls rather than pursuing structural reform.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-02-06 17:24:52 -0500 FlagI rarely use Canada Post’s services any more. Once a year I send off my income tax return by mail. The publications I read are often available from their respective sources as downloadable PDF files, which I can install on any of a number of computers that I own. Even my bills are now delivered electronically.
Mind you, I’ve found that its parcel delivery service is, actually, pretty good, being on par with other commercial couriers. Shipping times are often quite quick, the costs comparable, and I can pick up packages by walking a few minutes to a nearby CP outlet.