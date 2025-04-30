Outrage as AEC seeks video TAKEDOWN after supervisor SHUTS DOWN free speech

Australian Electoral Commission slammed for shielding rogue employee in abortion speech controversy.

Rebel News
  |   April 30, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

An AEC supervisor has been caught on camera shutting down free speech. X/ProfJoannaHowe

A viral video posted by law professor Joanna Howe on X sparked outrage, showing an Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) employee, wearing a supervisor vest, instructing a political candidate not to discuss late-term abortion with voters at a polling booth.

Howe stated she received the exclusive footage of the controversial exchange, captioned: “Anti-abortion speech BANNED. Authoritarian crackdown at an Australian polling booth.”

Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando shared the video, calling out the AEC.

The AEC responded on X, defending their employee: “Our staff members are not equipped for conflict resolution between candidates. Despite this, we get a lot of complaints about the behaviour occurring outside of our venues. He said, she said and looking to us to be the police. We’re not the police. As the staff member said she was simply escalating the complaint she received to her supervisor and, in the meantime, doing her best in a temporary role to have a calm environment for all concerned in the vicinity of the venue. We fully understand that there is freedom of speech and are passionate about issues during an election. Feel free to express an opinion about the interaction all you’d like but we’re respectfully asking you to take the video down for this person’s privacy. They’re a hardworking temporary officer doing her best to fulfil her role in a complicated environment. We’ll follow up the issue.”

Fernando pushed back, arguing for better staff training: “Shouldn't you be training staff to seek the advice first, or know the rules prior to approaching people to intimidate or silence them? After receiving the complaints that seems like the obvious thing to do, and then whenever someone else may complain, they can be informed that those individuals are entitled to share their policies however they choose. People participate in the political process in good faith, and the least government organisations could so is respect their rights. I did not upload the video, so therefore can not remove it. Thank you.”

The AEC shot back: “Talk about it all you want Rukshan. Just asking for consideration of the individual as well as the issue in doing so. Think that’s reasonable.”

Public reaction was swift, with users condemning the AEC for seeking to have the video removed instead of taking swift action against the supervisor in the video.

The incident has reignited debates about free speech at polling stations, with critics calling out the AEC’s request to remove the video instead of addressing potential overreach and censorship concerns.

