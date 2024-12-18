Outrage as OPP closes investigation into toddler’s death at Ontario daycare without charges

The Ontario Provincial Police have closed the investigation into the death of a two-year-old found inside a sealed septic tank at a licensed daycare in 2023, without laying any charges.

“I can confirm for you that the investigation has concluded,” said Sgt. Rob Simpson from OPP Corporate Communications Bureau stated in a report by Today’s Northumberland, who broke the story.

The shocking and heartbreaking development sparked outcry within the community, many expressing disbelief and outrage over the lack of justice and accountability for Vienna's untimely death, fearing it may now become a cold case. Community members have since come out rallying in full solidarity behind Vienna’s parents, Claire and Clay Irwin.

A petition was immediately launched calling on the OPP to re-open the investigation. It reiterates questions around the case such as how a child ended up in a closed septic tank, who shut the lid, and why a septic tank was open on daycare property in the first place.

“The lack of charges implies a tolerance for substandard safety measures in environments entrusted with the care of our children,” the petition reads. “This sets a dangerous precedent and undermines public trust in both childcare services and the justice system. I urge the Ontario Provincial Police to reconsider this decision and to pursue accountability for those responsible. The community deserves transparency, and Vienna’s family deserves justice.”

A GoFundMe was launched at the same time, collecting funds to hire a private investigator and launch a civil lawsuit to get the answers that the police were unable to provide. “We know someone knows something and we will not take this for an answer,” reads the page, referring to the fact that Vienna’s death would otherwise become a cold case. “Vienna deserves justice and her parents demand the truth.”