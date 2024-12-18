Outrage as OPP closes investigation into toddler’s death at Ontario daycare without charges

Community rallies behind parents Claire and Clay Irwin, demanding justice for two-year-old Vienna Rose, found dead in a sealed septic tank, with a petition pushing for the case to be re-opened.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   December 18, 2024   |   News Analysis

The Ontario Provincial Police have closed the investigation into the death of a two-year-old found inside a sealed septic tank at a licensed daycare in 2023, without laying any charges.

“I can confirm for you that the investigation has concluded,” said Sgt. Rob Simpson from OPP Corporate Communications Bureau stated in a report by Today’s Northumberland, who broke the story.

The shocking and heartbreaking development sparked outcry within the community, many expressing disbelief and outrage over the lack of justice and accountability for Vienna's untimely death, fearing it may now become a cold case. Community members have since come out rallying in full solidarity behind Vienna’s parents, Claire and Clay Irwin.

A petition was immediately launched calling on the OPP to re-open the investigation. It reiterates questions around the case such as how a child ended up in a closed septic tank, who shut the lid, and why a septic tank was open on daycare property in the first place.

“The lack of charges implies a tolerance for substandard safety measures in environments entrusted with the care of our children,” the petition reads. “This sets a dangerous precedent and undermines public trust in both childcare services and the justice system. I urge the Ontario Provincial Police to reconsider this decision and to pursue accountability for those responsible. The community deserves transparency, and Vienna’s family deserves justice.”

A GoFundMe was launched at the same time, collecting funds to hire a private investigator and launch a civil lawsuit to get the answers that the police were unable to provide. “We know someone knows something and we will not take this for an answer,” reads the page, referring to the fact that Vienna’s death would otherwise become a cold case. “Vienna deserves justice and her parents demand the truth.”

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.