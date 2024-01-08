Palestinian mob vandalizes sacred Joshua's Altar in West Bank

"The grave incident that took place this week is a direct result of the lack of Jewish presence on this hill," the organization said in a statement. "Today, it is clearer than ever that only the fixed Jewish presence of a farm or town will guarantee there is really control over the site, and prevent further damage or destruction of the altar."

Since the Hamas terror attack in early October, there was a steep increase in far-left protests against Israel that attempted to disrupt Christmas and the 2023 New Year celebrations for Palestine.



MORE: https://t.co/cpST0pAbae pic.twitter.com/dED8uDo77G — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 4, 2024