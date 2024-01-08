Palestinian mob vandalizes sacred Joshua's Altar in West Bank
"It is a consistent pattern that shows that there is a wish to eliminate the existence of Jewish and Christian history in Eretz Israel, the historic land of the Jewish people. Therefore, this holy place must be secured, like other holy places in Israel, from Palestinian vandalism."
A mob of Palestinians has caused damage to Joshua's Altar in the West Bank, a location held sacred by countless Jews and Christians.
The altar, situated at Mount Ebal, suffered damage when rioters set tires ablaze on its remnants and marked the stones with Palestinian flags and Arabic writings last week, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.
A report states that the site, jointly managed with the Palestinian Authority, has repeatedly been vandalized, reflecting a broader issue of Israeli archaeological sites under Palestinian control being subjected to attacks, Fox News reports.
WATCH: 'These bigots and their police escort are shutting down the Jewish neighbourhoods' — Ezra Levant— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 4, 2024
Guest host David Menzies and Ezra discuss the recent series of anti-Israel protests that unfolded in Toronto on Avenue Road.
MORE: https://t.co/wasDJYvuyd. pic.twitter.com/N81KgRGOrI
"Unfortunately, Jewish and Christian holy places are repeatedly targeted by Muslim settlers, such as the Tomb of Rachel near Bethlehem, the Tombs of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Sarah, Lea, and Rebecca in Hebron, the Tomb of Josef in Shechem (Nablus) and many others," Rev. Petra Heldt, a leading Christian scholar who has lived in Israel for 40 years, told Fox.
"It is a consistent pattern that shows that there is a wish to eliminate the existence of Jewish and Christian history in Eretz Israel, the historic land of the Jewish people. Therefore, this holy place must be secured, like other holy places in Israel, from Palestinian vandalism," he added.
Canada’s Islamic lobby wants Ottawa to open the floodgates to Gazans without a cap, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 4, 2024
READ MORE: https://t.co/UwBXQZ1nrK pic.twitter.com/jynS6KUx7p
Israeli activists from the Forum for the Struggle for Every Dunam later visited the site, urging Israel to enhance protection for sacred Israeli locations.
"The grave incident that took place this week is a direct result of the lack of Jewish presence on this hill," the organization said in a statement. "Today, it is clearer than ever that only the fixed Jewish presence of a farm or town will guarantee there is really control over the site, and prevent further damage or destruction of the altar."
Since the Hamas terror attack in early October, there was a steep increase in far-left protests against Israel that attempted to disrupt Christmas and the 2023 New Year celebrations for Palestine.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 4, 2024
MORE: https://t.co/cpST0pAbae pic.twitter.com/dED8uDo77G
Heldt echoed a comparable view, emphasizing the altar's significance to the Jewish community and advocating for increased efforts to safeguard this sacred site.
"The altar goes back to the time of Joshua (1400 BC) who led the Jewish people from exile into the Promised Land," Heldt stated. "It is immediately necessary that the site should get proper protection from such vandalism. A permanent Jewish presence established on and around Mount Ebal will permanently secure that holy place for Jews and Christians."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.