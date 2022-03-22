Pandemic restrictions are gone: it's time to Drop The Tickets

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Drop All Outstanding Lockdown Tickets It’s time for amnesty. It’s time for politicians who can’t admit they were wrong to quit punishing peaceful people and drop the lockdown tickets. Please help us send a message to politicians by signing the petition on this page. Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The COVID mandates are falling in jurisdictions all across the country, so why are people still being prosecuted as public health scofflaws?

It's time to drop the tickets!

It's time to stop the harassment and punishment of peaceful Canadians for the crimes of opening their churches, welcoming diners into their restaurants, cutting hair, doing nails, letting people lift weights, and gathering together to celebrate, to protest, to pray or to grieve.

These activities are all now perfectly legal in many places without restriction. And these things never should have been outlawed in the name of public health in the first place.

People have a right to earn a living, to worship as they see fit and to associate with one another.

People have a right, and always have, to be able to go to the store without having to explain why they don't have a piece of cloth over their face to a total stranger. We have a right to privacy.

But otherwise lawful Canadians, pastors and parents, grandparents and gym owners, protesters and pizza shop owners, shoppers and sun worshippers, have been issued expensive fines, summonses and tickets over the past two years for running afoul of the ever-changing COVID regulatory regime.

There is no reason for governments to continue to pursue these tickets in the name of public health.

None of these instances became the dangerous superspreader events they were predicted to be by unelected, unaccountable health bureaucrats and political control freaks.

It's a vindictive money grab against peaceful people that politicians resent because they could not bring these so-called COVID scofflaws to their knees in front of the altar of the state. That's all it is. And it has to end.

That's why I have a petition calling for a COVID ticket amnesty at www.DropTheTickets.com. It's for the whole country, but we will make sure we deliver a copy to every justice minister in each of the provinces and territories across the country.

Please sign and share our petition calling for a COVID fine amnesty at www.DropTheTickets.com and we will do the rest!