Parents furious as Saskatchewan school sparks outrage over transgender students in girls' changing room

Rural Saskatchewan is up in arms as Balgonie Elementary School has allowed two transitioning children, belonging to Sask. NDP MLA Jared Clarke, to use the girls' changing room for gym class.

Parents, students and concerned citizens are demanding answers, calling this a blatant disregard for the safety and comfort of the female students at the school.

The controversy, first reported by Saskatchewan-garbage-company-turned-reliable-media source Just Bins, and then Western Standard's Chris Oldcorn, erupted after a Grade 7 girl expressed her discomfort to her parents about being forced to share the changing facilities with two boys.

The boys, as it turns out, are Clarke’s biological sons, who are reportedly in the process of transitioning.

Rather than address the legitimate concerns of the female students, the school’s administration offered an absurd solution: the girl could use an alternative changing area if she felt “uncomfortable.”

In other words, the young girl was expected to alter her routine, while the school bent over backward to accommodate the children of a politically connected MLA.

Unsurprisingly, this weak response didn’t sit well with parents.

The school's decision, defended under the guise of “human rights” and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, has resulted in many female students refusing to change for gym class altogether.

Instead of protecting the rights of all students, school officials have clearly prioritized one group's demands over the basic privacy concerns of young girls.

Sources told Western Standard that parents are outraged, feeling that their children’s safety and rights are being ignored. Many are questioning the influence that Clarke’s political connections may have had in the school's decision to greenlight this controversial policy.

In response to the uproar, again first reported by Western Standard and then reprinted without attribution by Trudeau-funded mainstream media sources, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has vowed to take action if re-elected as premier.

At a recent press conference, Moe made his stance crystal clear:

“If we are re-elected, I'd be very clear. There will be a directive that would come from the minister of education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls.”

Moe's proposed policy would ensure that schools like Balgonie Elementary respect biological sex when determining who can use which facilities, ending the forced gender experiments pushed by woke bureaucrats.

Saskatchewanians take to the polls on October 28, 2024.