Paris is now unrecognizable. Will there be riots over tonight's election?

I’m in Paris, France right now, where the country is undergoing a critical run-off election that could lead to a monumental shift in its political identity.

SHOCKING



Some areas of Paris are now unrecognizable. Almost all immigrants, African-style street markets, litter and garbage everywhere on the ground. Not even mentioning the smell.



Support my journey and my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/j7uumUbXwB — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

Today is the final round of voting, where the right-wing, anti-immigration Rassemblement National (National Rally) party is expected to capture a majority in the National Assembly. Standing in their way is a coalition of left-wing parties and a hostile media determined to keep the so-called “far-right” out of government.

WATCH: African women today in Paris said she traveled to France presumably illegally 5 years ago by boat. https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/vgvINFdZDK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

Paris is on edge. Riots are expected tonight after the results are announced. In preparation, businesses have begun boarding up their doors and windows. Plywood and metal fencing now cover many popular shops in the area.

Champs-Élysées



The shops are getting ready; they have boarded up their windows with plywood.



Massive riots are expected tonight, and they fear damage and theft.



Follow me at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/lGQTh7Bgxa — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

How will France react to tonight’s results? There’s a lot at stake — we’re seeing reports that the country is expecting a record voter turnout. I’ll be on the ground here in Paris to cover what happens next. (And I promise to keep a safe distance if riots do break out).

"We came back here to take back what is ours"



Paris man said to me when I asked for his thoughts on Marine Le Pen's policy to halt mass immigration to France.



Support my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/0lhdMgGSUh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

We're compiling all my reports from France and tonight's election at www.FranceOnFire.com, including what I've seen so far and my interviews with everyday people on the streets of Paris. Stay tuned for more.